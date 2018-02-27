Assemble & Design your page

Quickly edit the design of your sections & elements: margins, paddings, background color, image, video, overlay, gradient, borders, shadows, masks, animations and many more features included.



Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

You will also be able to write a title, a description and some keywords on the pages in few clicks to get a better SEO for your website. Moreover, each time you will save your project or add new blog or shop articles, the system will auto-submit to google and other search engines your website to get indexed faster.

Millions of royalty-free images provided

Pictures on your website are really important. We provide several millions of royalty-free images that you can freely use in your commercial websites. We integrate Unsplash, Pixabay, Pexels and Giphy (animated gifs), we also provide several thousands icons, patterns and background videos to improve your pages and user experience.